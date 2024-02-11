Cambodia will play Saudi Arabia in the final of the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 on Sunday, February 11. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand and it starts at 11:20 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website. SA20 2024: Marco Jansen Takes Five Wickets, Batters Shine As Sunrisers Eastern Cape Beat Durban's Super Giants to Capture Back-to-Back Titles.

Get ready for the ultimate showdown as Saudi Arabia and Cambodia gear up for the #ACCMensChallengerCup 2024 grand finale tomorrow! Anticipation mounts as these teams clash for the trophy in a battle of skill, strategy, and determination. Watch live at: https://t.co/cCGZ4urlJy pic.twitter.com/0tjKB1JaZP — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 10, 2024

