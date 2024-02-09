Singapore is locking horns with Cambodia in the ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024 Semifinal 2 on Friday, February 9. The match is being played at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Thailand and it starts at 12:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the Singapore vs Cambodia live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Singapore vs Cambodia live streaming online on ACC's Official YouTube channel as well as on the FanCode app and website. ILT20 2024: Gulf Giants Win by 5 Runs in Thrilling Showdown Against MI Emirates.

Singapore vs Cambodia Live Streaming Details

Excitement builds as Saudi Arabia will take on Japan in semi-final 1, and in semi-final 2, Singapore will face Cambodia tomorrow!



Watch Saudi Arabia vs Japan live at: https://t.co/oLxSRq2AUK

Watch Singapore vs Cambodia live at: https://t.co/CKD5GEcLV5#ACCMensChallenegerCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/ONzPKMKJYv— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 8, 2024

