Scotland would lock horns with Zimbabwe in a must-win match for both teams in Group B of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, October 21. The match would be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and is slated to start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the tournament, will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen on watching live streaming of this encounter can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe:

A thrilling final chapter of the first round is in store 😬 Scotland and Zimbabwe go head-to-head for the last spot in the #T20WorldCup Super 12. For more on #SCOvZIM 👇 https://t.co/dQLcA03iq2 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)