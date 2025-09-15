Sri Lanka would go up against Hong Kong China in the seventh match of Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15. The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament and fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans who are looking out for online viewing options can watch the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but for a subscription. FanCode will also provide SL vs HKC live streaming online, but for that, fans would need either a match or a tour pass. Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Score Updates of Asia Cup 2025: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of SL vs HKC Cricket Match.

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Double Header Monday! 🤩 🇦🇪 UAE vs Oman 🇴🇲 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, China 🇭🇰 Watch the live action today 5:30 PM onwards, LIVE on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #UAEvOMAN #SLvHKC pic.twitter.com/Zk0gjeTnK3 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 15, 2025

