With a lead in excess of 300 runs, Sri Lanka look to be in the driver's seat ahead of Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan. The fourth day's play would begin 25 minutes before normal time (10:00 am IST) since bad light had stopped play on Day 3. Sony Ten 2/HD will telecast the SL vs PAK 2nd Test in India, while in Pakistan PTV Sports will telecast the fixture. In India SonyLIV app will stream the match online and in Pakistan, fans can watch the match on ARY ZAP mobile app.

See Scorecard:

Bad light forces early stumps in Galle. Play will begin 25 minutes ahead of schedule tomorrow.#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/wvSvgNxVsb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 26, 2022

