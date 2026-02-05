Mumbai, February 5: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 February session. Candidates who registered for the national-level entrance exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at ctet.nic.in once it releases. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and contains vital details such as the candidate's roll number, allotted exam center, and shift timings.

The upcoming CTET exam is scheduled to be conducted in a pen-and-paper (offline) mode across 136 cities nationwide. With the exam date approaching, the board has activated the download window to ensure candidates have sufficient time to verify their details and locate their respective test centers. This session sees a significant turnout of aspirants aiming to qualify for teaching positions in central government schools such as KVs and JNVs.

How to Download the CTET 2026 Admit Card

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Select CTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

The user will be directed to a new page where candidates need to enter login details.

Click on submit to access admit card.

Check and download CTET admit card. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

CTET Exam 2026: Advisory for Candidates

Candidates are advised to carefully check all personal information, including the spelling of their name, photograph, and signature. If any discrepancies are found between the admit card and the original application form, candidates must immediately contact the CBSE CTET unit via the provided helpline or email to seek corrections.

Exam Day Guidelines and Requirements

Along with the printed admit card, candidates must carry a valid original photo ID proof, such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport. CBSE has issued strict guidelines regarding prohibited items; electronic gadgets, stationery items other than a blue/black ballpoint pen, and bags will not be allowed inside the examination premises.

The CTET consists of two papers: Paper I for those intending to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper II for Classes 6 to 8. Candidates appearing for both papers must ensure they arrive at the center well before the reporting time mentioned on their hall tickets to complete the mandatory frisking and biometric registration.

CTET Exam 2026: Structure of the Examination

The test will feature Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with no negative marking for incorrect answers. Each paper consists of 150 questions to be completed within a duration of 150 minutes. The qualifying criteria remain unchanged, with general category candidates required to score at least 60%, while reserved category candidates must score 55% to receive the CTET certificate.

As per the latest government policy, the CTET qualifying certificate remains valid for a lifetime. This makes the February 2026 session a critical opportunity for new graduates and experienced educators alike to secure their eligibility for future recruitment drives in the education sector.

