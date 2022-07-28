Sri Lanka and Pakistan head on to a fascinating final day of the second Test match in Galle on Thursday, July 28. The fifth day's play is scheduled to start 15 minutes ahead of normal time (10:00 am IST). Sony Sports would provide live telecast of the match on TV in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this fixture on the Sony Liv app. For viewers in Pakistan, PTV Sports would provide live telecast of the match.

See Details:

.@dds75official's 9️⃣th Test 💯 put 🇱🇰 in an invincible position in ✌️nd #SLvPAK Test 👊 Can the all-rounder prove his mettle with the ball as well on the final day? 👀#SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/T5k10jyNcu — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 27, 2022

SL vs PAK on PTV Sports:

The #PAKvSL Test Series.. Coming Soon LIVE on PTV-Sports HD pic.twitter.com/qhkLuaVYdr — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) July 8, 2022

