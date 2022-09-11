Sri Lanka and Pakistan are set to square off in the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday, September 11. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Matchups that make the DP World #AsiaCup2022 unmissable! 😍#SL or #PAK - who will be wearing the 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 👑?#AsiaCup2022Final | #SLvPAK: 11 Sept, 6 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi /1HD Hindi/Star Gold & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/sUwuDingzM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 11, 2022

