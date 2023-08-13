The 18th match of The Women’s Hundred 2023 will witness Northern Superchargers Women cross swords with Manchester Originals Women on August 13 at Headingley in Leeds. The match will kick-start at 3.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the marquee tournament in India and therefore, fans can watch the live telecast of the forthcoming match on the Sony Sports TV channels. Moreover, the Indian audience keen on watching the live streaming of the clash can tune in to either the SonyLIV app or the FanCode app and website. Tymal Mills Bags His Second Hattrick in The Hundred, Achieves Feat During Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Match (Watch Video)

Northern Superchargers Women vs Manchester Originals Women Live

Triple treat on the cards today! 🏏 🔥Women's: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals - crucial match for the 🔝 3 spots. With the cherry on top at 10 pm with a ⚔️ between table leaders and the underdogs. LIVE only on TenSportsHD!#TheHundred #T20League #TenSportsHD pic.twitter.com/IfdPHUFuJ5 — TenSports Pakistan (@TenPakistan) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)