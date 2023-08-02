In the second match of the men's Hundred 2023, Welsh Fire are all set to take on Manchester Originals in a high-voltage clash at the Sophia Gardens Cardiff. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fortunately for the fans in India, this time the broadcast rights of the Hundred is secured by the Sony Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Hundred 2023 matches on TV in the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming of the matches will be available of Sony Liv app and website alongside FanCode app and website.

WEF vs MCR The Hundred 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

For those planning on making it to Sophia Gardens for the Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals men's match the latest possible start time is 17:18. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/o0NQkstkwo — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)