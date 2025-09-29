After winning the first T20I, the Nepal national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team on Monday, September 29. The West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I 2025 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The second T20I between the West Indies and Nepal will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The WI vs NEP cricket match began at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to a lack of broadcast rights holders of the Nepal vs West Indies T20I series in India, fans will not have any telecast viewing options of NEP vs WI cricket matches on TV channels. However, fans will have live online viewing options in India for the NEP vs WI T20I 2025 series with FanCode as digital partners. Users can find the Nepal vs West Indies cricket 2nd T20I 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, which will require a tour pass worth INR 49. Nepal Squad for West Indies T20I Series Announced: Rohit Poudel To Captain 16-Member Squad for NEP vs WI 2025.

Nepal vs West Indies T20I 2025 Series Live Streaming Details

History in the Making 🔥 Nepal play their first-ever T20I series against the West Indies 🏏 Watch all 3 T20Is LIVE on FanCode | Sept 27–30, 8:00 PM 📱#NEPvWIpic.twitter.com/LcKxWdhJVM — FanCode (@FanCode) September 27, 2025

