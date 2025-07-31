The New Zealand national cricket team are in complete control of the ongoing ZIM vs NZ 1st Test against Zimbabwe and will look to quickly take the lead against the hosts when Day 2 resumes in Bulawayo. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Queens Sports Club, with Day 1 beginning at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can find the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast viewing option of the ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans looking for live streaming viewing options can watch the ZIM vs NZ 1st Test 2025 Day 2 on the FanCode app and website, where the full match can be watched after buying a match pass. Brendan Taylor Returns to International Cricket After Three-and-a-Half-Year Ban As Zimbabwe Add Wicketkeeper-Batsman to Squad for ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test 2025.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming

NZ back in whites, ZIM hunt history 🏏 New Zealand return to Tests against a side they've never lost to - can Zimbabwe chase history? Watch LIVE from 1:30 PM, only on FanCode 📲#ZIMvNZ pic.twitter.com/wJAugTyWTW — FanCode (@FanCode) July 30, 2025

