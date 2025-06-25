Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has reminisced about India's historic ICC ODI World Cup 1983 win. The great cricketer shared a heartwarming post on his social media account where he shared a picture of the Kapil Dev-led squad with a caption. Sachin wrote on X, "I was just 10 when India won the World Cup on this day in 1983. That moment sparked a dream, and that dream became my journey. 🏆🇮🇳." For those unversed, it was June 25, 1983, when the Kapil Dev-led team side won India's maiden ODI World Cup title after defeating the West Indies at the iconic Lord's. This Day, That Year: Kapil Dev-Led India Beat West Indies To Win Maiden ODI Cricket World Cup in 1983.

Sachin Tendulkar Reminisces About India's Historic ODI World Cup Win in 1983

I was just 10 when India won the World Cup on this day in 1983. That moment sparked a dream, and that dream became my journey. 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SklsIq896c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2025

