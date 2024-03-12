Pakistani batsman Babar Azam struggled to score runs throughout the year 2023. Babar failed to score runs against quality attacks and wasn't able to finish games for his team. Being the number one ODI batsman the former Pakistani captain didn't meet the expectations due to which the 'Men in Green' had to face humiliating losses in the ODI World Cup 2024 followed by the Test and T20I series against Australia and New Zealand respectively. However, Babar has been in brilliant form in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League and has already smashed a century. In a recent media interaction, Babar Azam opened up on his batting position and stated that he wasn't satisfied with his batting position in the T20Is. Angry Babar Azam Threatens To Hit Spectator With Bottle After Reportedly Being Abused During Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral

Babar Azam Unsatisfied With His Batting Position

"As an individual, I wasn't satisfied with batting one-down but I did that for Pakistan" – Babar Azam#HBLPSL9 | #KKvPZ pic.twitter.com/itCZWInH84 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) March 11, 2024

