Babar Azam was left fuming and also threatened to hit a spectator with a bottle during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match on February 23. The Peshawar Zalmi captain was seated on the sidelines of the ground with his team's staff when he angrily stared at a fan after reportedly being abused. Babar firmly looked at the spectator and muttered some words before focusing back on the cricketing action again. Peshawar Zalmi won their first match of PSL 2024 as they beat Multan Sultans by five runs despite fireworks from the bat of Iftikhar Ahmed. Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Player To Score 10,000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Milestone During Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match.

Babar Azam Threatens to Hit Fan

The boy in the Crowd something abusive on which babar become angry 🥲 Stop disrespect him he is our proud 🥲#BabarAzam #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/SaIeSTz22O — Wahid Babar (@itswahid18) February 24, 2024

Angry Babar Azam Reacts to Reportedly Being Abused

This is really unacceptable, Never expected this from Multan fans.. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MgZWQlO8oR — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) February 24, 2024

Another Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif ul islam (@saifbeyim)

