ICC has announced the prize money for the winner of Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in Oman and UAE. The winner will be awarded prize money of $1.6 million while the runners-up will take home $800,000. The two losing semi-finalists will be rewarded a prize money of $400,000 each.

📢 Prize money announced for the 2021 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup. More 👇https://t.co/ebEhDCWYQp — ICC (@ICC) October 10, 2021

