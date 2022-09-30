The prize money for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has been announced and the winning team would be awarded a whopping $US 1.6 million. The runners-up would be given half the amount, i,e $ 800,000. The 16-team tournament is slated to kickstart on October 16 with the final being held on November 13. The losing semifinalists would be given $400,000 each.

Check out ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money Details:

The prize pot for the 2022 #T20WorldCup in Australia has been revealed 👀 Full details 👇https://t.co/Vl507PynsJ — ICC (@ICC) September 30, 2022

