ICC have revealed the nominees for the Men's Test Player of the Year 2021 Awards. Joe Root, Ravi Ashwin, Kyle Jamieson and Dimuth Karunaratne have been nominated for the prestigious individual awards. ICC Women's, Men's Individual Awards to Be Announced on January 23 and 24.

