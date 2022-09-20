Australia has won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in the first T20I at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on September 20. Harshal Patel has returned to the playing XI while Jasprit Bumrah has been rested. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has failed to make it to the playing XI for the hosts. Umesh Yadav has replaced Covid-19-affected Mohammed Shami and has found a place in the team. For Australia, Josh Inglis has returned to the playing XI.

Check the IND vs AUS 1st T20I toss update:

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Australia have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the first #INDvAUS T20I. Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/ZYG17eC71l pic.twitter.com/jxRYDRl9Bk — BCCI (@BCCI) September 20, 2022

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

