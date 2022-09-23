Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India would field first in this rain-shortened contest at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on September 23. For India, the big news is that both Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant have returned to playing XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out on the Indian XI.

See Toss Report:

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

