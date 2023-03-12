India has another good session with the bat as they move to 362/4 at lunch of Day 4. At current stage a draw seems the most likely result in the Test match although things can change quickly. Virat Kohli, starting from his score of his 59 has moved to 88 and looked compact as he nears his century. He was well supported by KS Bharat who with Virat, stitched a 50-run partnership. The only wicket to fall in this session was that of Ravindra Jadeja, who tried to loft Todd Murphy over long-on but failed in execution.

IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 Day 4 Lunch Update

Lunch on Day 4 of the 4th Test. 73 runs were scored in the morning session with a loss of one wicket.@imVkohli batting on 88* Scorecard - https://t.co/8DPghkwsO6 #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/2VV1yzd4rb — BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)