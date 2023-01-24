New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and his side will bowl first against India in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Tuesday, January 24. India have made two changes and have rested two pacers--Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. In their place, Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal have been included. New Zealand have made a change, replacing Henry Shipley with Jacob Duffy. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Indore.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Toss Report:

See Playing XIs of Both Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

