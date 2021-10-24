The Indian cricket team players took a knee ahead of their clash against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday, October 24. A day ago, West Indies and England players too did a similar gesture, as a mark of the fight against racism globally.

Indian players taking the knee before the start of play. pic.twitter.com/8wxemxTCPP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 24, 2021

