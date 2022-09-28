South Africa have lost five wickets early in the innings against India in the first T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, thanks to compact bowling of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. Chahar has scalped two while Arshdeep has picked three wickets in the first three overs. South Africa are now at 18/5 after four overs.

South Africa are 18/5:

