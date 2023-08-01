With the ODI series tied at 1-1, India will look to make a comeback after losing the last (second) ODI. In the last and final ODI of the three-match series, India will be without their senior and key players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after they were rested. Ahead of the match, India’s stand-in captain Hardik Pandya caught the attention of the fans with his witty answer. During the toss, Pandya was asked if he wanted to be the first captain to lose an ODI series in West Indies in more than a decade, following which the skipper answered, “it is okay to be unique.”

Hardik Pandya’s Witty Answer

At the toss - India haven't lost a bilateral ODI series in more than a decade Vs WI. You don't want to be the captain to break the trend? Hardik Pandya - "it's okay to be unique". pic.twitter.com/ynK7C1wQND — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 1, 2023

