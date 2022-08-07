Hardik Pandya is the stand-in skipper for the game as he opts to bat first in the final T20I of the series against West Indies on Sunday, August 7. Both teams have made four changes each to their teams,

See Toss Report:

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Hardik Pandya, who is captaining the team in the fifth T20I, has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against West Indies. #WIvIND Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/EgKXTsTCq2 pic.twitter.com/ALh07keY5r — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2022

See Playing XI of both sides:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies (Playing XI): Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell

