The third T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Warner Park on August 8 (Tuesday). The India vs West Indies match would start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). After more than two-hour start delay in the second game of the series, the third match is expected to start as scheduled. West Indies Cricket Board said in a statement: “Following the delayed start on Monday, the teams have agreed to start the third Goldmedal T20 Cup match at a later time to ensure that the players receive adequate rest and recover time for the back-to-back matches in St Kitts and in consideration of the back-to-back matches to come in Florida.” Earlier, the five-match T20I series was scheduled to be started at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Check the tweet:

The third T20 between India and West Indies starts at 9.30 pm IST today. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)