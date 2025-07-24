The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to tour England once again in 2026 for three T20Is and one Test match. The schedule for IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 was announced on July 24. Women in Blue recently capped off a successful limited-overs tour of England, where they won both the T20I and ODI series and will look to carry on with the same good form in 2026 as well. Harmanpreet Kaur and co will first play three T20Is against the England Women's National Cricket Team starting on May 28 and it will be followed by a one-off Test match that will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on July 10. ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2025: Kranti Goud Six-Wicket Haul, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Century Seals Series for India 2–1 Against England.

IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 Schedule Announced

🗓️ Mark your calendars!#TeamIndia's fixtures announced for tour of England 2026, which includes 3 T20Is and a Test match 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/u3OmT8InNB — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 24, 2025

