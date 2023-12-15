During day 2 of the One-off Test between India Women and England Women, Renuka Singh Thakur took the first-ever Test Match wicket when she bowled out Sophia Dunkley in the third over. The ball that was bowled by Renuka sneaked through the gap between the bat and pad to knock over the middle stump. Renuka keeps dominating the England Women's batting lineup. While batting first India Women scored 428 runs and got bowled out. IND-W vs ENG-W: India Bowled Out for 428, Achieve Their Second-Highest Score Ever in Test Cricket.

Have a Look at Renuka Singh Thakur's First Ever Test Wicket

First wicket in Test cricket for Renuka Singh Thakur! 👏 👏



What a cracker of a dismissal that was! 👌 👌



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/UB89NFaqaJ #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/qOec4kOHTC— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 15, 2023

