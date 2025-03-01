Ellyse Perry timed her jump to perfection to take the catch to dismiss Meg Lanning during the RCB-W vs DC-W match in WPL 2025 on March 1. This happened in the third over of the second innings of the match bowled by Renuka Singh Thakur when Meg Lanning tried to break the shackles and hit a boundary. But she did not make the desired connection and Ellyse Perry jumped just in time to take a good catch and complete the dismissal. Earlier in the RCB-W vs DC-W match, Ellyse Perry scored an unbeaten 60 off 47 deliveries to propel her side to 147/5. RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Innings Update: Ellyse Perry Continues Good Form But Delhi Capitals Restrict Defending Champions to 147/5.

Watch Ellyse Perry's Catch Here:

