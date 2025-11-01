Indian popular singer Sunidhi Chauhan will perform during the mid-innings break at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match between India and South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Sunday, November 2. Sunidhi will be accompanied by a group of 60 dancers, and the innings break show will feature a special-effect firework display. India booked their place for the summit clash after registering a memorable win over Australia, whereas South Africa defeated England to reach the Women's World Cup 2025 final. India Women vs South Africa Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 10 and Who Will Win IND-W vs SA-W?

Sunidhi Chauhan To Perform During IND-W vs SA-W Final

Get ready, Navi Mumbai! One of India’s renowned voices @SunidhiChauhan5 will light up the #CWC25 Final at the DY Patil Stadium 🤩 pic.twitter.com/K6df9cOyFG — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)