India have continued with the resting of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as Hardik Pandya comes out for the toss again. West Indies won the toss and opted to field first. India has two changes in the playing XI from the last match. Axar Patel makes way for Jaydev Unadkat while Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces Umran Malik. This will give India more batting options. West Indies have went unchanged. Tarouba Trinidad Weather and Match Updates Live for IND vs WI 3rd ODI 2023 at Brian Lara Stadium.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rested Again

A look at #TeamIndia's Playing XI for the third and final ODI. Two changes - Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaydev Unadkat come in the XI for Umran Malik and Axar Patel. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/WZHOXVARFb — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)