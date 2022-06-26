The warm-up game between India (246/8 dec, 364/7 dec) and Leicestershire (244, 219/4) has ended in a draw. Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vhari and Prasidh Krishna were the players who played for both the teams in the practice game.

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐧 🤝 Both sides shake hands to end a fantastic four days of cricket here at Uptonsteel County Ground. Thank you to the fans that came out to create a festival atmosphere and to @BCCI for their phenomenal attitude and professionalism across the week. 🦊🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RoAg3ItotF — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 26, 2022

