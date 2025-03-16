In the final of the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML) 2025, hosts India and West Indies will lock horns. The India vs West Indies IML 2025 match will be played on March 16 and be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, starting at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide IND vs WI match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for India Masters vs West Indies Masters IMLT20 2025 match on the newly launched JioHotstar app and website. Jonty Rhodes Shows Athleticism at the Age of 55! Legendary Cricketer’s Stunning Dive Effort Stops ‘Four’ of Shane Watson During Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters IML 2025 Match (Watch Video).

India vs West Indies IML 2025 Final Live

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐏 𝐁𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐋𝐄! 👉 #IndiaMasters 🆚 #WestIndiesMasters 🔥 Get ready for the #IMLT20 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 - grab your tickets on #BookMyShow and be part of the excitement 🤩🎟 📅 16th March | 7:00 PM 📍 SVNS International Stadium, Raipur#TheBaapsOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3RKbXDDfkj — INTERNATIONAL MASTERS LEAGUE (@imlt20official) March 15, 2025

