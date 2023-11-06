There was an atmosphere of celebration and enjoyment in the Indian camp after their massive victory over South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The day was special for a number of reasons--Virat Kohli turned 35 and celebrated his birthday with a magnificent century and later, Ravindra Jadeja produced a fine five-wicket haul to rattle the Proteas on a tough track. In a couple of videos that went viral, the Indian cricketers and the BCCI officials were seen celebrating Kohli's birthday and Jadeja's fifer. Both the players cut cakes in the video where BCCI president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and secretary Jay Shah were spotted. Virat Kohli Dances to ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ Song From Anushka Sharma’s Movie and SRK’s ‘Chaleya’ During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Videos Go Viral!

Watch Videos:

Team India & management celebrating Virat & Jaddu's performance pic.twitter.com/aeUw4tNMDF — . (@indianmarket8) November 5, 2023

