Virat Kohli is a thorough entertainer both while he is batting and when he is not! After having entertained the crowd with a magnificent century in the first innings, Kohli continued to do the same during the second innings when India dominated affairs in the second innings of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. Kohli was seen dancing to the 'Ainvayi Ainvayi' song from wife and actor Anushka Sharma's movie 'Band Baaja Baarat' and also 'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The crowd loved this from Kohli. India ended the night with a 243-run victory over South Africa. Virat Kohli Sparkles With 49th ODI Century, Ravindra Jadeja Scalps Five-Wicket Haul As India Beat South Africa by 243 Runs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch Virat Kohli Dance to 'Ainvayi Ainvayi'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Kohli Dances to 'Chaleya'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

