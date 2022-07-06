Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday was picked as skipper as India named a 16-member squad for the ODI series against West Indies, starting later this month. As was reported earlier, senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested. Ravindra Jadeja has been chosen as Dhawan's deputy.

Here's the Full Squad:

#TeamIndia ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2022

