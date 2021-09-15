Fans are all set to be welcomed back to the stadiums as the second phase of the IPL 2021 competition resumes in UAE, from September 19. IPL confirmed this development through a tweet from their official handle.

See the tweet here:

NEWS - VIVO IPL 2021 set to welcome fans back to the stadiums. More details here - https://t.co/5mkO8oLTe3#VIVOIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 15, 2021

