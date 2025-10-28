Even at the age of 35, the India national cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami is showing no signs of slowing down. In the Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match, Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Shami picked up five wickets in 10 overs for just 38 runs, while also bowling a maiden. In the first innings at the iconic Eden Gardens, he bagged three wickets (3/44). With eight wickets in this game and seven in the match prior against Uttarakhand, Mohammed Shami now has a total of 15 wickets in the two matches his side played in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Bengal won the match against Gujarat by 141 runs. Auqib Nabi Picks Seven-Wicket Haul in 11 Overs, Achieves Feat During Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan Ranji Trophy 2025–26 Match.

Five-Wicket Haul For Mohammed Shami

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BCCI Domestic). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)