Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami's old banter on X from 2021 has gone viral again on social media. An X user with the username 'Rajiv1841' took to social media to share a screenshot of the fun banter that had taken place after Rishabh Pant had wished Mohammed Shami on his birthday on September 3, 2021. And it garnered a lot of views and reactions on X. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, taking to the micro-blogging platform then known as Twitter, had wished Mohammed Shami, writing, "@MDdShami11 bhai, ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy birthday!" poking fun at the cricketer growing age with his searing pace. (Brother Mohammed Shami, the ball and your age both are passing away speedily pretty quickly. Happy birthday!" Mohammed Shami had responded to the post, writing, "Apna time aayega beta ball or Umar ko koi nahi rook saka but motape ka treatment aaj bhi hota hai @RishabhPant17," (My time will come and age cannot be stopped, but there's treatment for obesity), Mohammed Shami wrote, poking fun at the cricketer's slightly chubby physique. IND vs SA 2025: Rishabh Pant To Lead India A in Four-Day Matches Against South Africa A.

Old Banter Between Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant Which Went Viral

how we all missed this😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cklzrHJ5hF — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 21, 2025

Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami's Fun Banter

Apna time aayega beta ball or Umar ko koi nahi rook saka but motape ka treatment aaj bhi hota hai @RishabhPant17 🏃🏽‍♂️ 🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️😄😄😄😄😄 https://t.co/AddyqeleGt — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) September 4, 2021

