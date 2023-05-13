No competitions for Rashid Khan in the SRH vs LSG match at Hyderabad as riding on his brilliant performance against MI with the ball, he still holds the Purple Cap at his head. He picked 4 wickets for 30 runs in his spell and now has 23 wickets, two more then his closes competitor Yuzvendra Chahal. The closest competitor for him in this game was Ravi Bishnoi, but he couldn't bag any wickets in his two overs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder is Rashid Khan at The End of SRH vs LSG Match

This will be one of the most memorable innings 🙌 Thank you for your love and support 💙🙏#AavaDe #GujaratTitans #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/yTsULGeuMW — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 12, 2023

