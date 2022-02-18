Ireland and United Arab Emirates (UAE) take on each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier match. The IRE vs UAE match will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. The IRE vs UAE T20 match live streaming online will be available on FanCode. ICC TV will also provide live streaming in select regions.

Who will occupy the final two spots on the train that leads to the Men's #T20WorldCup2022? 🚂 📺 Watch expert analysis and find out exclusively on #FanCode 👉https://t.co/wX7CIrKZEh @ICC pic.twitter.com/5AimDrQi0N — FanCode (@FanCode) February 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)