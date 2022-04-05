Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match tonight, April 05, Tuesday. RCB have played two matches thus far and have missed the services of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. The Australian cricketer has joined the RCB squad but will he be available for RR vs RCB clash? The answer is no! Regardless of the arrival of contracted Australian players, they will be only available after April 05; that is when Australia's tour of Pakistan ends. So Maxwell won't be part of RCB playing XI vs RR on April 05.

Glenn Maxwell has joined with #RCB for IPL 2022 - he will be available from April 6th. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2022

