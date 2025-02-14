Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Srinagar Ke Veer are set to lock horns in the Qualifier 2 game of the Indian Street Premier League 2025. The ISPL 2025 match will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, from 6:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Friday, February 14, 2025. The winner of the game will play Majhi Mumbai in the final. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer live streaming on the JioHotStar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer live:

Playoffs ka ek aakhri padaav 🔥 Kaunsi team ki hogi finals mein entry - Falcon Risers Hyderabad, ya Srinagar Ke Veer? 🏆 Watch the intense action live only on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports First! 🎥#isplt10 #Street2Stadium #NewT10Era #Season2 #DikhaApnaGame… pic.twitter.com/LswKXQs1fa — ISPL (@ispl_t10) February 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)