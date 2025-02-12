Two of the best performing teams in Indian Street Premier League 2025, Majhi Mumbai and Falcon Risers Hyderabad are set to lock horns in the Qualifier 1 match of ISPL 2025. The game will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, Thane, from 6:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of ISPL 2025 and fans can watch the Majhi Mumbai vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad live telecast on the Star Sports First TV channel. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch Majhi Mumbai vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need a subscription. ISPL Season 2: Ram Charan Cheers for Falcon Risers Hyderabad at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Says, 'Cheering for My Team' (Watch Video).

Majhi Mumbai vs Falcon Risers Hyderabad live:

Finale ki ek seat, do taiyaar teams! 🏆 Kya table toppers Majhi Mumbai apni winning streak ko badhayenge ya Falcons udaan bhar kar aage nikal jayenge? 🏏🔥 Yeh thrilling takkar bilkul miss mat karna! Watch the ISPL action live on Disney + Hotstar and Star Sports First!… pic.twitter.com/BwRlyCN7Y9 — ISPL (@ispl_t10) February 12, 2025

