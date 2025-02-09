Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Tollywood star Ram Charan spent his Sunday at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane, cheering for his team, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, in ISPL Season 2.

The 'RRR' actor shared a video from the event on his X, showing him greeting the crowd, interacting with players, and posing for photos with his team, who are playing against 'Srinagar Ke Veer'.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran's Street Performance Halted by Bengaluru Police: Cops Stop British Singer's Live Performance on Church Street Over Missing Permissions (Watch Videos).

Along with the video, Ram Charan added a caption that read, "Sunday special at Dadoji Konddev Stadium! Cheering for my team Falcon Risers Hyderabad! Watch @ispl_t10 live on @DisneyPlusHS & @StarSportsIndia."

Take a look

Also Read | Fans in Ratlam Expecting 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' Shocked As 2016 Film's Re-Release Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane Plays Onscreen.

https://x.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1888610436213543008

Meanwhile, the actor is currently basking in the success of his recent film Game Changer, which performed well at the box office.

Last month, Ram Charan took to his Instagram to thank his fans for their "unwavering" love and support and also wished everyone a joyous Makar Sankranti.

In a note, the actor wrote, "This Sankranti, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into Game Changer truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film's success."

The actor also shared his hopes for the year ahead, writing, "As we welcome 2025 with positivity, I promise to continue delivering performances that make you proud. Game Changer will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for your unconditional love. Wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Sankranti and a wonderful year ahead!"

The film, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released on January 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)