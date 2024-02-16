James Anderson taunted Ravindra Jadeja with the latter's 'sword' celebration after the India all-rounder had got to his triple-figure score on Day 1 of the India vs England 2nd Test in Rajkot. Jadeja came up with his vintage sword celebration and it was a slightly quiet one as a ball ago, he was involved in a miscommunication with Sarfaraz Khan, leading to the latter's run out. Jadeja's celebrations were slightly muted and Anderson, who walked past him as he got to his century, was seen mimicking the celebration with his hands. The video of this has gone viral on social media. India Penalised Five Runs by Umpire Joel Wilson After Ravi Ashwin Runs Along the Middle of the Pitch During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

James Anderson Imitates Ravindra Jadeja's Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Cricket (@foxcricket)

