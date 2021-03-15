Jasprit Bumrah hitched and has shared an adorable picture with his wife Sanjana Ganesan. The two look extremely adorable in the snaps Check out the pictures below:

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.” Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021

