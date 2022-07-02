Jasprit Bumrah's all-round show after Ravindra Jadeja's terrific hundred helped India stay in cruise control of the fifth Test after Day 2 on Saturday, July 2. Named India's skipper for this Test, Bumrah made history by smashing 35 runs off Stuart Broad, leading to the most expensive over ever bowled in Test cricket. With the ball, he wrecked England's top-order with the wickets of Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and also Ollie Pope.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)