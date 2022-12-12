Joe Root became the third player in history to score 10,000+ runs and take 50 wickets or more in Test cricket, after he dismissed Faheem Ashraf on Day 4 of the second Test match between Pakistan and England on Monday, December 12. The England batting star, also known for his handy off-spin, had Ashraf edge the ball to Zak Crawley and completed 50 wickets in Tests. He joins South Africa great Jacques Kallis and Australian legend Steve Waugh as the only players to have achieved this feat. England’s Barmy Army Sings ‘Bye Bye Babar’ After Babar Azam’s Cheap Dismissal on Day 3 of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test (Watch Video)

Joe Root Third to Score 10,000+ runs and Take 50+ Test wickets:

In Test cricket... 10000 runs + 50 wickets (3 players) - Jacques Kallis 13289+292 - Steve Waugh 10927+92 - Joe Root 10629+50 In Test cricket... 10000 runs + 50 wickets + 150 catches (2 players) - Jacques Kallis 13289+292+200 - Joe Root 10629+50+166#PakvEng #ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 12, 2022

